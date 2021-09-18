Iran’s former foreign minister Javad Zarif on September 17 took a subtle dig at the United States over Washington providing new nuclear submarines to Canberra under ‘AUKUS.’ From angering France and the EU to now drawing criticism from Iran, the announcement of a new defence alliance by the US, UK and Australia has triggered a worldwide reaction. Zarif noted that while the US has cited the dangers of nuclear proliferation allegedly posed by Iran’s nuclear program, it will now give similar technology to Australia despite being weapons-grade uranium.

After the US, UK and Australia announced the defence alliance called ‘AUKUS’ on September 15, Zarif took to Twitter on Friday to post his criticism. He not only called the situation “an irony of historical proportions” but also added, “the world is watching.” AUKUS includes a pledge for the US to supply Australia with its first nuclear-powered submarines. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also said that the US-provided submarines would be “in the water” by 2030. However, it still remains unclear which submarine class Canberra would receive.

An irony of historical proportions:



US, UK, Australia & France—all self-proclaimed champions of non-proliferation—are racing to enable HEU proliferation.



The anger and rift today is over competition for a submarine deal with SERIOUS PROLIFERATION THREAT.



The world is watching. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 17, 2021

Notably, since Australia has no nuclear technology, it will have to be supplied with the technology and the associated know-how by the US and the UK stated Sputnik in its report. Further, Washington and London both use nuclear-powered submarines fueled by weapons-grade highly enriched uranium with 93.5 per cent purity. A transfer of this scale is also the first of its kind. While France is helping Brazil in building a nuclear-powered submarine called Alvero Alberto, Brasilia already has nuclear power technology.

US dismisses France’s anger over ‘AUKUS’

After France’s Foreign Minister termed the announcement of the US, UK and Australia’s defence alliance a “stab in the back,” the White House on September 16 hit back by saying that Washington was “engaged in advance” with Paris. On Wednesday, the United States, UK and Australia announced a landmark defence and security partnership called ‘AUKUS’ intended to “protect and defend” their “shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.”

However, this move angered France and the EU as they were excluded from the pact. French foreign minister expressing “total incomprehension.” Even the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief complained that Brussels was not consulted beforehand. Notably, as per The Associated Press, France will lose nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of AUKUS which would also witness Washington and London help Canberra construct nuclear-powered ones. Now, France has recalled envoys to the US, Australia.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)