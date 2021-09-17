Iran's President Raisi Calls For Enhancing Economic Ties With SCO Members In Tajikistan

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on 16 September said that Tehran is willing to ramp up cooperation especially in the economic field with the regional countries and within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). It is to mention that this will be his first foreign trip since taking office last month. He made the remarks during meetings on Thursday with some heads of the states while visiting Tajikistan to attend the SCO summit. As per the Iranian presidential website, Raisi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to promote regional relations and cooperation, particularly with neighbouring countries, and Pakistan has a special place in this regard.”

Referring to the long border between Iran and Pakistan and the capacity to elevate the trade in the border areas, Raisi said that “establishing security in the border areas can activate the significant capacities of these areas for economic and trade interactions and exchanges." In response, Pakistan Premier welcomed the “constructive” and “brotherly” stance of Iran towards Islamabad. Khan said, “We are looking for comprehensive development of our relations with Iran, especially in the field of transportation.”

Raisi called for deep relations with Uzbekistan

In a separate meeting with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Iranian President Raisi called for more deep bilateral relations. As per the presidential website, Raisi was quoted as saying, “The current level of economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan does not correspond to the level of political relations between the two countries, and the Islamic Republic is interested in developing economic relations with Uzbekistan in the framework of deepening relations with neighbours.”

Raisi said that despite the sanctions imposed by the United States, Iran continued its progress. He said, “we seek to lift the oppressive sanctions against the Islamic Republic.” Mirziyoyev also said that the common civilisation, as well as the historical background of the two countries, can play a crucial part in enhancing the economic and cultural relations between the two countries. He said that Uzbekistan is seeking an operational roadmap to further improve the economic relations with Iran, especially in transportation.

Improving the economic ties were even included in Raisi agenda during his meeting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Iranian President called for the completion of the joint projects at the earliest which would further facilitate the development of Iran-Belarus economic exchanges. Raisi said, “I have instructed the economic and technical ministers to pursue the implementation of the joint agreements...Development of regional relations is one of the ways to counter (U.S.) sanctions, and countries like Iran and Belarus have been able to counter sanctions.”

IMAGE: AP