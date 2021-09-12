UN Atomic Agency Chief Arrives In Tehran For Talks With President Ebrahim Raisi

The Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived in Tehran for talks with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for the joint statement on the Iran nuclear deal. The announcement was made by the Iranian envoy to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi via a Twitter post. In the tweet, he mentioned that Mr Grossi was scheduled to arrive late afternoon on September 11, Saturday. However, Gharibabadi did not mention further details in his tweet.

IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi will meet with Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of #Iran and Head of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, in Tehran on Sunday. Director General Grossi is expected to hold a press conference at Vienna airport around 8:30pm CEST on Sunday evening. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 11, 2021

IAEA also took to Twitter to announce the much-awaited meeting with the Iranian head of state. Adding details about the meeting, Associated Press reported that Grossi was scheduled to meet the Iranian Vice President and head of Irani Atomic Organisation, Mohammad Eslami. Following this, he would head to meet the country's head of State, President Ebrahim Raisi. The two diplomats are said to release a joint statement following a closed-door discussion regarding the 2015 nuclear deal, AP reported quoting Gharibabadi. Grossi was received by Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi and Gharibabadi at the Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The trip aims to focus on intensive negotiations and revival of the 2015 JCPOA accord

As per reports, the UN Atomic Energy Agency Chief's comes at the heels of Iran's defiance to allow IAEA officials to ascertain the quantity of uranium held by the country. The trip is currently aimed to initiate intense negotiations and scupper escalating risks by ensuring commitment from the Western Asian country. The meeting will also focus on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). As per the agreement, the world powers would have core access to the nuclear establishments in Iran for inspection purposes in return for billion dollars worth of sanctions.

Iran continues to increase uranium stockpile

The meeting comes after the UN Atomic watchdog on September 4 declared Iran's continuity in procuring uranium accumulation. As per the agency statement, Iran's stockpile violates the 2015 International Atomic Law. Additionally, Iran has also refused to IAEA monitoring and verification activities citing that it has "carried out (nuclear activities) in the framework of Iran's nuclear rights and under the non-proliferation treaty."

