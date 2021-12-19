Iraq: 2 Rockets Fired At Baghdad, Fail To Hit US Embassy After C-RAM System Activated

In another escalation, two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, Jerusalem Post reported early on Sunday. One of the projectiles, which was reportedly aimed at the US embassy, was intercepted in the air and fell outside the embassy. The other one, meanwhile, landed near the Grand Festivities Square, roughly located three kilometres from the American diplomatic office. A total of two civilian vehicles suffered damage in the attack.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Projectile fires and missile attacks have increased as the US pulled out the majority of its troops from Iraq, leaving only 2,500 American troops in advisory and assistance roles. Washington announced a military pullout from Iraq after the latter’s Council of Representatives passed a non-binding measure to "expel all foreign troops from their country," including American and Iranian troops.

Meanwhile, a discreet report by Haaretz stated that Iraqi security immediately activated the US-installed C-RAM defence system to intercept the rocket launched. C-RAM or Counter- Rocket, artillery and mortar is a land-to ground defence system, that destroys rockets, artillery or mortar rounds in the air before they hit their ground targets. It functions similar to Israel’s Iron Dome, which grabbed eyeballs during this year's 11-day war.

#Iraq 🇮🇶: Two rockets fired at #US Embassy in Green Zone, #Baghdad. One of them was intercepted by C-RAM & the other one allegedly fell into Green Zone.



As usual, the rockets appear to be common Iranian 107mm Fadjr-1 rockets. pic.twitter.com/Uw5M0eYm1u — War Noir ☃️ (@war_noir) December 19, 2021

Iraq able to maintain own security: PM

This comes as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi recently asserted that the national security forces are capable to maintain security and stability in the country, ANI reported citing Xinhua. Bolstering the ability of national forces, the Iraqi PM said that the decision to withdraw US troops from the country was taken while keeping the national interest on the zenith.

"In a few days, we will witness the withdrawal of all combat forces of the international coalition from Iraq according to the strategic agreement with the American side," ANI quoted al-Kadhimi as saying during a televised speech on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the modern Iraqi state in 1921.

(File Image: Global Times/Twitter)

(With inputs from agencies)