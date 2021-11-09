Iraq: 3 People Involved In Assassination Attempt Of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi To Be Arrested

Iraqi authorities have agreed to arrest three people involved in the attack on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's home, according to the Shafaq News agency, citing a political source. The decision was made after Al-Kadhimi stated that those responsible for his assassination attempts were well known to him and would be exposed. According to the news agency, the arrest was agreed upon during the prime minister's meeting with President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan, and Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi.

According to Shafaq News, the three men subject to arrest belong to an armed Shiite faction, and will be referred to the appropriate courts. The Iraq PM Assassination attempt began early on Sunday, when a drone targeted Al-Baghdad Kadhimi's residence. According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, the prime minister was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Later, the prime minister tweeted that he was fine. Several of his security guards were also reportedly injured.

A day after a foiled "assassination attempt" in Iraq's green zone, Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Esmail Ghani visited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Monday to reassure him that Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the attack, according to the Associated Press, citing two Iraqi politicians who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Iraq to investigate the drone-attack on PM

The attack injured at least seven of the prime minister's security guards. Meanwhile, officials have launched an investigation into the incident and stated that they were taking the necessary steps in response to the failed attempt. No one has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack on the area containing important state buildings and foreign embassies. The attacks come as tensions rose between the country's security forces and activists who took to the streets on Friday to protest the results of the October parliamentary elections. Heavy gunfights were also reported near Baghdad's Green Zone. The assassination attempt on Al-Kadhimi was labelled a terrorist act by the country's Interior Ministry, who added that the attack was carried out with the assistance of three drones, two of which were shot down.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP