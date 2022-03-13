Iraq PM Reacts To Missile Strikes In Erbil; Vows To 'stand Strong Against Threats'

Several ballistic missiles hit Erbil, Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital, early on Sunday, with reports claiming that plenty of them landed near the US consulate complex. According to the state news agency as well as local leaders, 12 rocket missiles were shot at Erbil.

Indicating the aggressive attacks, Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that the strikes have caused terror among its residents, which is an assault on his citizens' security. Taking to Twitter, the Iraq PM said, “The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.”

Al-Kadhimi went on to say that he has discussed the recent assault with Kurdistan Region (KRG) Prime Minister. He further asserted that the nation's security forces will examine any dangers to the people and will stand resolute in the face of them.

The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.

I discussed these developments with the KRG PM. Our security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats towards our people. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) March 13, 2022

Following the multiple explosions, Deputy Minister Hiwa Afandi claimed that Erbil International Airport, where US military personnel are deployed, was not considered to be the target, The Nationals reported. Afandi said in a tweet, “The missiles used this time were different, bigger, more accurate and I believe require proper launch systems.”

The missiles used this time were different, bigger, more accurate and I believe require proper launch systems. — Hiwa Afandi (@HiwaAfandi) March 12, 2022

Furthermore, Erbil was struck by the 12 missiles around 1 a.m., according to Lawk Ghafuri, the head of Kurdistan's Foreign Media Relations. He also said that the rockets were discharged from outside Iraq. There have been no initial reports of civilian or military casualties.

Repeated attacks on the Kurdish region's capital

In addition to this, earlier, the Kurdish region's capital has been repeatedly attacked. Drones carrying bombs attacked the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region last year, in which a US consulate is being built. According to The Nationals, the US facilities in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted, including locations where host soldiers operate in an international coalition against ISIS.

In April 2021, a bomb-laden drone struck the government's Iraq headquarters in the military section of Erbil's airport. Further, in May, an explosive drone attacked the Ain Al Asad airfield in western Iraq, where US forces are stationed, and three more attacked Baghdad International Airport on June 9.

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 events that led to the American invasion of Iraq, two drones targeted US troops at Erbil International Airport.

Meanwhile, previous attacks have been blamed on Iran-aligned Shiite militias, according to US authorities, which make up the majority of Iraq's government-backed Popular Mobilization Forces. As per media reports, the Biden administration had retaliated by launching two strikes on Iraqi militia groups functioning inside Syria, particularly near the Iraqi border.

(Image: AP)