'Not A Revolution': Iraqi Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr Urges Rampant Supporters To Back Off

Amid the political unrest in the country, Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr appealed to the protesters to leave the Republican Palace and the country's Green Zone. In a televised speech, the influential cleric gave protesters, mostly his followers, one hour to leave and moments later some could be seen vacating the area. al-Sadr had also warned the protesters that he would resign from his post of Sadrist Movement's president if they do not comply with his appeal. “This is not a revolution,” al-Sadr said in the televised address, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Before al-Sadr's address, several Iraqi officials and the United Nations had urged protesters for restraint and peace. Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of protesters stormed the presidential palace in Baghdad after the Shiite cleric al-Sadr declared that he is leaving politics. According to reports, at least 30 people have been killed so far during the protest and over 400 injured as the security officials fired gunshots and mortars to control the enraged demonstrators.

Iraq's politics in turmoil since last year's general elections

Iraq's government has remained in impasse since last year's general elections, where the al-Sadr party won the most number of seats, but fell short of the majority. Since then, the country has witnessed months of infighting between various Shiite factions. Meanwhile, al-Sadr's refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite opponents and his decision to quit has thrown the nation's politics into disarray.

According to local media outlets, followers of al-Sadr also clashed with the security personnel and fired machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades into the heavily-guarded Geen Zone area on Tuesday. Al-Sadr's followers, who are mostly from Iraq's poorest socioeconomic groups, are drawn to his nationalist rhetoric and reform plan. Notably, the protesters had also stormed the country's parliament twice in the month of July, against a nominee for Prime Minister by Iran-backed parties. As per reports, al-Sadr often uses his power to organise massive crowds to send a message to his political rivals.

