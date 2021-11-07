Iraq's Interior Ministry Calls Assassination Attempt On PM Al-Kadhimi 'terrorist Attack'

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has named the attempt on life of the country’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a "terrorist attack". Al-Kadhimi confirmed on Sunday, 7 November that al-Kadhimi was safe after an exploding drone hit his residence in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone. As per the Sputnik report, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said that two of the three drones were shot down. One of the drones hit PM’s residence in the Iraqi capital after which he escaped unhurt. However, as per the report, his security guards were left wounded.

Shortly after the drone attack at his residence, al-Kadhimi issued a statement to inform that he was not harmed in the incident. Iraqi PM tweeted, “I am fine and among my people. Thank God... and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq.” The Twitter update was followed by a television appearance, in which al-Kadhimi appeared calm and said, “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don't build homelands and don't build a future.”

PM @MAKadhimi delivers a brief televised address to the Iraqi people: pic.twitter.com/ETRwv0o17v — Government of Iraq - الحكومة العراقية (@IraqiGovt) November 7, 2021

As of now, nobody has claimed the responsibility for the attack. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia have denounced the attack on Iraqi PM and instigated to rebellion associated with “foreign think tanks”. Riyadh even blasted the incident as a “cowardly terrorist act”. Even the United States has denounced the drone strike targeting Iraqi PM residence.

US deplores attack on al-Kadhimi

In a statement, United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “We are following the reported drone attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi. We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state.” He also informed that the US is in close contact with the Iraqi security forces and has offered to assist in the investigation into the drone attack on al-Kadhimi.

Al-Kadhimi is a former intelligence chief and was sworn into office in May 2020. It is pertinent to note that the attack on his residence came amid the ongoing stand-off between security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias. The supporters of pro-Iran militants have been reportedly demonstrating outside the Green Zone in Baghdad for nearly a month after rejecting the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections which witnessed them losing two-thirds of their seats.

