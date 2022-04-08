Israel: 2 Killed, 8 Injured As Terrorist Opens Fire In Tel Aviv Bar; Gunman Eliminated

On Thursday, an attacker opened fire in a crowded restaurant in central Tel Aviv, Israel, killing at least two people and injuring several others before escaping into a dense residential area. Police spokesperson Eli Levi said the shooting was "a terror attack" that took place at "several locations" on Dizengoff Street.

The shooting was described as a "terror act" that occurred at "multiple spots" on Dizengoff Street, according to police spokesperson Eli Levi. It is pertinent to mention that this is one of the busiest streets in Tel Aviv that is speckled with cafes and bars. There were "indications" that it was a politically motivated attack, police said. It was the fourth such deadly assault in Israel in less than three weeks, at a time when Israeli-Palestinian tensions are at an all-time high.

The alleged gunman has now been eliminated after hundreds of Israeli police officers, canine units, and army special forces conducted a huge manhunt in downtown Tel Aviv, combing through residential districts building by building.

The Israeli emergency services agency Magen David Adom said it received reports of a shooting at "multiple locations" in central Tel Aviv.

'We will get to him': Israel PM

Just after the attack in Tel Aviv, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a security consultation, during which he was updated on developments in the matter. The Prime Minister said, "It has been a very difficult night." He expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the attack.

"Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv. Wherever the terrorist is – we will get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly – will pay a price,” Naftali Bennett further said.

Israel terror attack

On March 22, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva. The assailant, who identified with the Islamic State, was shot dead by the police. Following this, another attack took place on March 27 when two assailants from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm carried out a shooting attack in Hadera. The shooters killed two 19-year-old Border Police members. On March 29, a Palestinian gunman killed five people in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, forcing the country’s police force to be on extreme alert.

(Input with AP)