Israel: 28 'crushed To Death', Nearly 50 Injured In Stampede At Jewish Holy Site

A huge stampede at Israel's Jewish pilgrimage site, of the reputed tomb in the early hours of Friday killed at least 28 people were killed and more than 100 were reportedly injured. The unfortunate incident occurred when thousands of ultra-orthodox Jewish had come together to pay respect to Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it a “great tragedy,” and said everyone was praying for the victims.

One eye-witness, identified as Dvir informed that people were pushed and thrown at a corner.

"Large group of people were pushed into the same corner and a vortex was created.” added 24-year-old eye-witness.

He further said that first row of people lost control, and then a second row, where he was standing, also began to fall down from the pressure of the stampede. Dvir expressed the horror of the situation.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) tweeted informing that every victim will be evacuated.

Tragedy in Meron: MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated.



38 are in critical condition and still in the field

6 in critical condition who were evacuated

18 injured severely

2 moderately

39 lightly pic.twitter.com/xUWStFYqQh — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 30, 2021

The rescue service team did not respond to confirm the exact number of lives lost but Israel media quoted anonymous official and reported that 40 people were killed. Visuals from the site showed rows of wrapped bodies. The nature of the incident is still not ascertained while the relief work from Israeli military has been dispatched. The military has sent medics, search and rescue teams along helicopters to assist with a “mass casualty incident” in the area.

Celebrations of Lag BaOmer

It was Israel's first mass gathering since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year. Israel has lifted all the COVID-19 restrictions and the celebrations were given permission. The country went maskless after successful vaccination campaigns in December last year. However, the health officials had warned about the consequences of the large gathering.

5,000 extra forces were deployed to ensure a peaceful celebration by the police. The Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, police chief Yaakov Shabtai and other top officials had personally reached the event and met with police when the celebration started. Ohana, a close ally of Netanyahu, while wishing people on the occasion had also thanked police for their efforts and dedication “for securing the well-being and protection for the many participants”.