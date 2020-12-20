Israel Announces Mandatory Quarantine Of 14-days For Overseas Travelers Effective Today

On December 19, Israel announced mandatory quarantine rules for those arriving into the country from abroad. According to ANI, the Israeli Ministry of Health said that all overseas travellers will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine effective December 20. This comes as the country started to rigorously test Israelis returning from the UK amid fears of the more contagious variant of the coronavirus that lately started to spread in England.

Israeli Health Ministry told Ynet news that officials held meetings and discussions to consider the ramifications and the necessary steps that needs to be taken. The Health ministry ordered those travelling from the UK to quarantine separately at hotels, meanwhile asking the foreigners to mandatorily isolate themselves. The Israeli government has been weighing the possibility of shutting down Ben Gurion Airport to all international arrivals, according to sources of Kan public broadcaster.

"Starting from 20.12.20 all foreign countries will be considered 'red,' and thus all people arriving from abroad will have to undergo a 14-day self-isolation," ANI confirmed the Israeli health ministry as saying. Furthermore, health authorities proposed that the arriving foreigners can take a COVID-19 diagnosis on the 9th day and in case of at least two negative tests they would be required to quarantine for 9 days.

All Israelis to isolate post December 26

Meanwhile, the new guideline exempts Israeli citizens who return to the country from low infection rate nations that Israel dubs as ‘green countries’ before December 26. Such citizens will not be subject to mandatory quarantine. However, all the citizens entering Isreal after December 26 will have to isolate immediately. All travellers, including Israelis returning from countries with high covid infection rate dubbed as ‘red nations’, will quarantine effective Dece. 20. Earlier Dr. Gila Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan had criticized the Israeli government speaking to Ynet for not testing and sending those that travel from abroad into mandatory isolation.

