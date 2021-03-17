Israel Announces Upgrade Of Iron Dome Rocket-defence System To Cope With Aerial Threats

Israel’s Defense Ministry on March 16 announced that it has completed an upgrade of the country’s Iron Dome rocket-defence system in a bid to cope with an additional array of aerial threats. According to AP, the ministry’s head of missile defence, Moshe Patel, said that the Iron Dome has completed a series of tests that included successful interceptions of rocket and missiles salvos as well as simultaneous interceptions of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles. The Iron Dome was developed to intercept short-range unguided rockets and has shot down some 2,500 incoming projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip since it was deployed a decade ago.

The rocket-defence system is part of Israel’s multilayered aerial defence system, ranging from systems capable of intercepting rockets fired from short range up to striking long-range missiles outside of the atmosphere. Patel said that the new Iron Dome system would be deployed by Israel’s air force and navy in the near future.

Laser-guided mortar system

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Israel also unveiled a laser-guided mortar system that it said could significantly bring down the numbers of civilian casualties during an attack. The laser-guided mortar system called the “Iron Sting” has been developed by the research and development unit of Israel’s Defence Ministry along with local firm Elbit Systems Ltd. Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said the mortar system is capable of hitting targets in urban areas while meeting the moral standards set by the country.

This comes weeks after the United Nations court opened an investigation against Israel over allegations of war crimes. Tel Aviv is accused of using inhumane measures against Palestinian people during the 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip. Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it would look into the alleged war crimes cases carried out in the Gaza strip in 2014 and beyond.

(Image: AP)