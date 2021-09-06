Israel Closes Border With Palestinians For Rosh Hashanah, Other Jewish Holidays

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has announced that it will impose a closure on both West Bank and Gaza Strip starting at 4 pm Monday (local time), hours before the commencement of Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah. In a statement, it added that the closure would remain till Thursday midnight (12: 01 am). Notably, the Neftalli Bennett administration has eased up restrictions along with the Gaza blockade in recent days marking a step to ease decades of conflict.

Meanwhile, in a discreet statement, the Israeli military informed that similar closures would also be observed later this month on the Jewish holidays of Yom Kippur (September 16), Sukkot (September 21- 22) and Simhat Torah (September 27 - 29). It is imperative to note that Israel and Gaza share two major crossings- the Erez crossings and Karni crossings-with the latter being used only to transfer cargoes across.

Israel eases blockade

Last Wednesday, the Knesset approved a series of measures easing the blockade of the besieged Gaza Strip but warned that the steps were conditional upon ‘continued preservation of the region’s security stability for long term.’ Israel, along with Egypt, first imposed a blockade on the 140 sq mile sliver of land in 2007 after Hamas’ occupation. However, in recent times, the Zionist regime has ramped up efforts to ease tensions with the country’s defence ministry, even announcing that it will allow imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the Neftali Benett administration has allowed the reopening of Israel's main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave. Later in a statement, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, announced that it has approved expanding the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory, and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel. Notably, the announcement came a day after Israeli officials permitted the import of crucial construction material needed for the Gaza Strip’s rebuilding in the aftermath of the 11-day war in May.

Image Credit: AP