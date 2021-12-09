India’s first-ever Chief Defense of Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday after a helicopter carrying him, his wife Madhulika, an Army brigadier and 10 others staffers crashed in a heavily forested area in western Tamil Nadu. Soon after, the State of Israel released an online statement condoling the death of the four-star military official. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Indian people following the tragic accident today in which 13 people were killed, including Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat & his wife Madhulika Rawat. Om Shanti,” the statement read.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Indian people following the tragic accident today in which 13 people were killed, including Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat & his wife Madhulika Rawat.



Om Shanti — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz also took to Twitter to express their grief over the unexpected tragedy. Highlighting that Rawat was poised to visit Israel soon, Gantz said that he was pivotal in strengthening the security relationship between both counties. The feeling was echoed by Lapid who released a tweet in both English and Hindi.

I would like extend condolences on behalf of Israel's defense establishment &to express my personal grief to the people of India & to the Indian defense establishment on the loss of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife & others who perished in the tragic accident. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 8, 2021

General Rawat was a true partner of the IDF and Israel's defense establishment, and contributed greatly to the strengthening of security relations between the two countries. He was expected to visit Israel soon. May his memory and the memory of all the lives lost be a blessing. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 8, 2021

इजराइल के लोगों की ओर से मैं चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी और अन्य 11 भारतीय सैन्य कर्मियों के मृत्यु पर भारत के लोगों और सरकार के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं, जो आज के दुखद दुर्घटना में मारे गए। — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) December 8, 2021

The Tragic Crash

On Wednesday, December 8, General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat who served as the President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), were on their way to Wellington, Tamil Nadu. The CDS was poised to deliver a lecture at Defence Services Staff College the Nilgiri town. At 11.35 AM, the CDS landed in Sulur after which he departed for Wellington on a helicopter by 11.45 AM. The tragic crash is said to have taken place at 12.20 PM, just minutes before the chopper was to land.

Career Highlights of General Rawat

General Rawat had played a critical role in countering insurgencies in the Northeastern part of India; especially in the state of Nagaland. In 2015, III-Corps of the Indian Army successfully responded to an ambush by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) militants. Adding to Gen Rawat’s operational experience is his time commanding the infantry Battalion along the line of actual control in the Eastern Sector. In addition, he led the Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Kashmir Valley.

In the following year, the military General actively participated in the planning and execution of a surgical strike on Pakistan's terror launchpads, which took place in the aftermath of the Uri terror attacks. Rawat had continuously monitored the whole operation from the South Block.

(Image: AP/PTI)