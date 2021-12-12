Israel Conferred With US Before Attacking Iran's Nuclear Sites: Report

A new investigative report of the New York Times revealed that Israeli forces sought permission from the United States before launching an attack on Iran's nuclear project and a missile factory, news agency Sputnik reported. As per NYT, the report was prepared after consulting several US and Israeli officials who spoke to the media outlet on the condition of anonymity. Irrespective of the media report, the Israeli forces denied such interaction with the US officials related to the destruction of Iran's nuclear sites. Notably, Iran's Karaj nuclear facility and a missile base were allegedly targeted by Israeli forces earlier this year.

According to Iran, the attack was carried out by Tel Aviv in order to incapacitate the country's defences and hinder Tehran's nuclear research. Later in September this year, Iran accused Tel Aviv of conducting a similar attack on a factory that belonged to the Aerospace Industries Organisation's Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group. The factory handles matters related to Tehran's liquid-fueled ballistic missile programme, according to Sputnik. Iran's officials called the site was attacked by some "terrorist organisation". Interestingly, Iran was referring to Israeli forces as "terror organisations". While reacting to the NYT report, Israel denied any action against Iran's nuclear projects but added the country will "not hesitate to act when it is needed".

Israel fears US would allow Tehran to receive partial sanctions relief

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, last week has termed the allegations blackmail to force the US to sign a "reckless" agreement. Further, Bennett said the agreement would allow Iran to reach bomb-grade uranium enrichment levels. Besides Benett statement, several reports emerged last month in which it revealed how the Israeli officials were concerned about the recent US-Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna. The Israeli official believed that the US would accept a deal with Iran that would allow Tehran to receive partial sanctions relief. It is worth noting Tehran has maintained a tough stand against Tel Aviv. On several occasions, it has levelled allegations against Israel for indirectly impeding the nuclear projects. When Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated in November last year, the Iranian PM was quick to accuse his Israeli counterpart of the brutal killing of the top Iranian scientist. On the other hand, Israel always maintained it has no role in destroying any of the Iranian nuclear sites.

Image: AP