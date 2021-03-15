Israel Develops Laser-guided Mortar System To Prevent Collateral Damage

Israel on Sunday unveiled a laser-guided mortar system that it said could significantly bring down the numbers of civilian casualties during an attack. The laser-guided mortar system called the “Iron Sting” has been developed by the research and development unit of Israel’s Defence Ministry along with local firm Elbit Systems Ltd. Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said the mortar system is capable of hitting targets in urban areas while meeting the moral standards set by the country.

'Ten years of R&D'

The Israeli defence forces and Elbit Systems Ltd. recently carried out a series of successful tests with two laser-guided mortar in the south of the country. The two systems - Keshet kit and Hanit system, were installed on an APC and 4x4 SUV respectively and both displayed accuracy and lethal fire capability in quality targets, open areas, and dense urban complexes with minimal to no damage to the periphery. The tests were conducted to ensure the system works fine before it could be delivered to the Israeli defence forces. The system has been made possible after ten years of research and development, said the head of R&D at Mapat, Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem.

“Iron Sting is a ‘networked precision fire system’ – a mortar munition that employs laser and GPS to engage targets accurately and prevent collateral damage. Trials have been conducted successfully, concluding the system’s development, ahead of its supply to the IDF,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. READ | Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief

This comes weeks after the United Nations court opened an investigation against Israel over allegations of war crimes. Tel Aviv is accused of using inhumane measures against Palestinian people during the 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza strip. Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it would look into the alleged war crimes cases carried out in the Gaza strip in 2014 and beyond.