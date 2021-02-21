Israel Eases COVID-19 Restrictions As Malls, Cinemas, Gyms Allowed To Reopen

Israel has softened the COVID-19 restrictions starting Sunday, allowing malls and museums to reopen after months of lockdown due to COVID-19. Israel has entered the second phase for exiting the COVID-19 lockdown, beginning February 21. In the current phase, students in grades 5, 6, 11, and 12 have been allowed to go to school in green and yellow cities as well as in orange cities with a 70% vaccination rate, the Israeli Health Ministry said.

According to the authorities, people who have received both doses of vaccines will be given a so-called "green badge", which will allow them to visit gyms and studios, cultural and sports events, fairs, hotels, and swimming pools without restriction. Meanwhile, malls, shopping centers, markets, street stores, museums, and libraries will be open for all starting Sunday regardless of the "green badge".

"We are doing this gradually. Whoever has the Green Pass can go into gyms, cinemas, and soon, restaurants and flights but everything is being done with caution. At this time I ask everyone to go be vaccinated. In the end, the true Green Pass is the mask, the vaccine, and the card," Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. People can apply for green passes via mobile application. Social distancing and masks are still required with gathering limited both outdoors and indoors.

Third phase to start on March 7

The cabinet has also approved the third phase of the exit plan, which is expected to come into force on March 7. In the third phase, students in grades 7-10 will be permitted to attend schools in green and yellow cities as well as in orange cities with a 70% vaccination rate. Small restaurants and cafes will open for people without the "green badge".

Israel is running one of the most effective COVID-19 vaccination programmes in the world. The country has administered more than 7 million doses of vaccines amongst its 9 million people. The country is vaccinating at a speed of 82.4 persons per 100 people, with more than 30,000 doses each day.

(Image Credit: AP)