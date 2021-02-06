Israel Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till Feb 7, Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated

The Israeli government on Friday announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country until February 7. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the restrictions to be extended until Sunday. The current lockdown measures were imposed in the country on December 27 following a surge in COVID-19 cases. Last month, the Israeli government extended the lockdown until February 5.

'Vaccines are working'

Prime Minister Netanyahu urged the members of the public to "strictly" follow the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. He also called on people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible in order to be able to gradually start reopening the economy, claiming "the vaccines work".

"It is good that the Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the Health Ministry and my recommendation, with only minor changes. The lockdown will continue until Sunday morning. I ask that the public take very strict care to follow the directives and to go and be vaccinated. The vaccines work. The more people who are vaccinated, with emphasis on the 50+ age group, the more we will be able to gradually, cautiously and responsibly open the economy," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The country will witness gradual ease in restrictions starting February 7, which includes cancellation of the restrictions on movement, reopening of nature reserves, national parks, heritage sites, etc. Places of work, which do not receive public will also be allowed to reopen. Lodging facilities have been allowed to reopen from Sunday onwards, but only for small families, that include a couple and their children.

Israel is running one of the most effective COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the world with over half the population already inoculated against the deadly disease. Israel has administered 5.3 million doses of vaccines to date, at an impressive rate of 61.7 people per 100 persons. Israel has recorded more than 6,76,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which over 5,000 people have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)