Israel And Kosovo Establish Diplomatic Ties In A Virtual Ceremony

Israel and Kosovo have established diplomatic ties in a digital ceremony on Monday, February 1. Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi were a part of the virtual ceremony where documents were signed in their countries. With the agreement, Kosovo becomes the third country to have its embassy located in Jerusalem.

'Making history'

Also, Kosovo is the first European or Muslim-majority country to do so. Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv. According to the reports by AP, Ashkenazi said, “Today we are making history. We are establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Kosovo”.

Earlier, Haradinaj said that recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for her country as she thanked the United States for helping reach the agreement. "Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally". The agreement was reached last September during the Kosovo-Serbia leaders' summit at the White House. The then-US President Donald Trump played a major role during his tenure in securing similar agreements for Tel Aviv with Arab states, who had, for the past 70- years, refused to recognise Israel over the Palestine issue. Last year, in a historic meeting at the White House, leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain agreed to normalise relations by signing the Abraham Accords.

Since then, Israel has normalised ties with Sudan and Morocco and is reportedly in talks with the Saudis for the same. Late last year, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a time when the then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting the Gulf Kingdom. During Trump's rule, the US also moved its embassy to disputed Jerusalem, a move aimed at recognising the religious city as an integral part of Israel.

(Image Credits: AP)