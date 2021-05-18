Last Updated:

Israel Fires Artillery At Lebanon In Response To Rocket Fire From The Neighbouring Country

Israel’s military said that it has identified six rockets launched from Lebanon that apparently fell inside Lebanese territory. Air raid sirens sounded.

Israel’s military said that it has identified six rockets launched from Lebanon that apparently fell inside Lebanese territory. The Army said that Israeli artillery returned fire into southern Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in a kibbutz near the border and residents were instructed to prepare bomb shelters. The incident took place near the site of protests staged along the Lebanese border.

Tensions continued to rise on Friday, May 14, along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as hundreds attended a rally in support of Palestinians. In one incident, protesters breached the border fence and entered Israeli territory. Israeli troops fatally shot a man who was later identified by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah as one of its fighters. Religious leaders from different factions gathered to show their support. Christian leader Phillip Okla said his congregation was "invited to stand with our family in Occupied Palestine”. 

UN calls for peace

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on May 14 appealed for cessation of conflict “out of respect for Eid” which is a religious holiday that marks the end of month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Noting that “too many” civilian casualties have already mounted since the violence began in the region, Guterres said that the ongoing conflict will only elevate the “radicalization and extremism” in the entire area. Earlier, in a joint statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General also called for an end to the conflict. 

