Israel FM Yair Lapid Proposes 'economy For Security' Plan For Reconstruction In Gaza

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has proposed a new “economy for security” plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip on September 12 consisting of diplomatic means. In a security conference at the Reichman University, Israeli FM said that since the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in 2005, the country’s policies have remained ineffective in halting the constant attacks by Hamas and other militant groups. In the wake of the crisis, Israel has imposed a blockade, restrictions on imports and exports of the goods and indulged in four rounds of war.

Lapid is also the alternate prime minister of Israel. As per Xinhua news agency, he also said that the new plan aims at creating “stability on both sides of the border.” Lapid stressed that Israel will not negotiate with the militant group, Hamas because “Israel doesn't talk with terror organizations that want to annihilate it.” He said, “We need to start a major multi-year financial security process.”

What’s the first phase of the plan?

Reportedly, Lapid said that the first phase of the plan focuses on an “upgraded humanitarian reconstruction of Gaza.” It also includes the rebuilding of Gaza’s electric power system, realizing Gaza’s access to gas, constructing water desalination facilities, boosting health services, and restoring residential and transportation infrastructures. As per the report, Lapid’s proposal stated that in return, Hamas should keep the long-term calm and its purchase of new weapons will be restricted.

While Israel has blocked investments in large infrastructures, the second phase in Lapid’s plan would allow the same including an artificial island off Gaza’s shore for a new port. Additionally, Gaza would be reconnected with the West Bank. This comes after Israel has banned the movement of people and goods between the two areas. Israeli FM has noted that the second phase of the plan would only be imposed if the country’s security is ensured.

Even though the plan has not yet been discussed by the Israeli cabinet, the country’s Channel 12 TV news reported that Lapid has “coordinated” the release of the plan with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett beforehand. As per Aws For WP report, Bennett’s spokesperson said that Israeli PM has agreed with the economic strengthening of the Palestinian people adding that it has been “his attitude for years.”

