Israel: Govt To Establish Commission On Allegations Around Pegasus' Use By Police

Amid the massive uproar over the report of Israel police using Pegasus spyware to keep an eye on the top officials and politicians, the Israeli government announced that a state commission of inquiry will be set up to probe into the explosive claims. While addressing a press conference on Monday, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, asserted the government has planned to establish a commission that will look into the allegations levelled by a national newspaper. He said, "if the reports are true then the government would take serious action against the police officials and others involved in spying."

The statement from Barlev came nearly a day after a national newspaper claimed the police officers are using Pegasus spyware on several eminent personalities, politicians, businessmen and journalists. According to PTI, the media investigation report revealed the police used spyware against dozens of individuals, including the then-directors general of the finance, justice, communication and transportation ministries, prominent businessman Rami Levy, Ilan Yeshua, the former CEO of Walla and currently a top witness in the trial against Netanyahu, Netanya Mayor Miriam Feinberg, Avner Netanyahu, the son of the former Prime Minister, West Bank settlers, leaders of Ethiopian-Israeli protests against police, and many others without any judicial approval.

"It appeared from initial evidence that the failures if any were under previous police commissioners, previous public security ministers and under previous governments," said Barlev.

"The police are under my responsibility and my authority, and I will make sure that if there was a violation of democracy in previous years, I will denounce it and not let it be repeated," added the minister. On the other hand, Naftali Bennett, who replaced Netanyahu as Prime Minister in June 2021, acknowledged that Pegasus spyware has been widely used by countries to fight against terrorism and serious crimes, said the Israeli government has no intention to use it against its own citizens or public figures. "We need to understand exactly what happened," Bennett asserted.

NSO says company has no control over how its clients use spyware

Earlier, countering the other spying related cases, the Spyware agency said the company has no control over how its clients used the spyware. Further, in a statement, the group reiterated that they sell their products only to government agencies for use against "serious crime and terror". It is worth mentioning US President Joe Biden blacklisted the NSO Group and a lesser-known Israeli competitor last year after several reports red-flagged the use of spyware on top citizens including, senior defence officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

