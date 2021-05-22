Israel-Hamas Truce: Businesses Reopen, Reconstruction Begins In Gaza Strip

As Israel-Hamas truce continued for a second day, lives returned back on Gazan streets with people scrounging whatever was left for them in the ruins. On Saturday, cafes and other retail stores reopened, fishermen returned back to the sea and hundreds of Palestinians headed back to their homes. More than 250 people, the majority of them from Gaza, have lost their lives while over 1900 people have been injured in what is being termed as an 11-day war between the Zionists and the Arabs.

According to Middle East Eye, more than 90,000 people have been displaced as a result of the conflict. Palestinian officials, who analyzed the ground situation in Gaza, have estimated millions of dollars would be required to rebuild the area. According to Gaza's housing Ministry, 1,800 housing units were unfit for living and 1,000 had been destroyed. Meanwhile, fishermen returned to sea after a fortnight in Gaza city’s port Rami Abu Amira looking forward to retrieving their livelihoods.

International aid arrives

On Saturday, the focus shifted on reconstruction as foreign aid tickled down the Hamas controlled area. As rescue forces looked for survivors, World Health Organization (WHO) called for the creation of corridors for injured people to be evacuated. Trucks from various aid agencies, including those affiliated with the United Nations, started bringing much-needed medicine, food and fuel into Gaza after Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing. The US, Egypt along other global bodies have announced millions of dollars in aid to the annihilated Palestinians.

On May 10, Hamas’ fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. However, fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound late Friday, hours after a truce between the two warring sides took effect. Micky Rosenfeld, spokesman for the Israeli Police Force asserted that “riots broke out” at the Al-Aqsa complex, which is equally revered in Islam and Judaism as Haram esh-Sharif and Temple Mount respectively. "Hundreds of people threw rocks and petrol bombs at police officers who responded at the scene and began dispersing the rioters," Rosenfeld added in a statement.

All Images: AP