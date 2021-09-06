Israel: Health Officials Confident Of Herd Immunity By Nov If COVID Vaccination Continues

Days after announcing the success of booster vaccine shots, Israel has now said that it could be moving towards herd immunity against the lethal coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the country’s Health Ministry stated that if the country continues alongside high levels of COVID inoculations, there is a “good chance” that Israel will reach a situation “similar to herd immunity” in the next month or two.

In December, the Jewish country, which commenced its mass vaccinations against COVID-19, announced itself infection free in April. However, as Delta variant entered Israel, the caseload began to surge. However, last month, the country introduced a third booster shot, which reduced the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 considerably. The claim was substantiated by a recent Channel 13 report which stated that people with a booster shot are 96 per cent immune against the deadly pathogen, starting a week after receiving the shot.

According to the latest tally by the health ministry, more than 2,622,010 Israeli residents had been vaccinated with a booster shot as of Sunday. Additionally, over 65 per cent of the population has received at least one jab. More than 84,218 cases are currently active in Israel out of whom 1,096 were hospitalized, including 677 in serious condition and 157 on ventilators, according to Times of Israel.

Image Credits: Ministry of Health, Israel

'Avoid public Rosh Hashanah celebrations'

Authorities have urged people to take the COVID test at home before heading out to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with family and friends. They also asked people to hold public gatherings and collective dinners if possible. Rosh Hashanah or the Jewish New Year commences on Monday evening. Meanwhile, in another significant development, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee voted to allow children who hold a disability certification to be exempt from presenting a COVID-19 Green Pass in public places where they are required, according to the Times of Israel.

Earlier, experts at Israel's Health Ministry and Weizmann Institute of Science reckoned that the pandemic is abating due to the additional vaccine jab. Without discrediting the role of other factors such as increased precautions, they added that the infection rate in vaccinated people above 60 years of age began falling steadily after August 13.

Image Credit: AP