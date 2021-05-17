Israel-Palestine Conflict: Cricket Club Offers Shelter To Indian Researchers In Beersheba

The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine rose from its shallow grave over the past week as both parties are now engaged in a fight, casually firing rockets into each other’s territory. Many civilians in Israel and Palestine have been forced to hide in shelters because of the increasing threat of getting killed by rockets being fired by both sides. However, amidst all the grim pictures that have been coming out of the fragile region for the past couple of days, one piece of information stands out, given the potential it has to spread optimism and hope.

According to news agency PTI, a cricket club in Israel has reached out to help Indian researchers working at Den-Gurion University, who had been unable to find a proper shelter amid the ongoing fight. As per the report, a cricket club in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba offered its two-story building to the Indian researchers so they could use it as shelter when under rocket attack. There is an underground shelter in the building, which the cricket club has opened for the locals too, so they could also find a safe place to hide when under attack from the other side.

“Some of the Indian researchers also play for the cricket club and are like part of our family. But we told that anybody looking for a safe shelter is welcome to use our facility. There are several Indian researchers staying with us during the past week, both boys and girls, and we have tried to make things as comfortable as possible, extending them all possible help. Some of them are not fully aware of the safety regulations, and I and my colleagues have tried to make them aware of all the precautions to be taken to keep them safe,” PTI quoted Naor Gudker, chairman of the cricket club, as saying.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier last month, Israel saw a slew of planned protests after locals took to the streets demanding more Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem, the same issue has also been presented before the Israeli Courts and the case is under judicial scrutiny at the moment. During the protests, Hamas' (also known as the Islamic Republic Movement), which is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, and nationalist organisation - flags were raised inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, turning the religious site into a political one. It is imperative to note that the Al Aqsa Mosque is the third most holy site for people of the Islam faith after Mecca and Medina.

Minor skirmishes followed incidents of Hamas flags being waved in the Mosque and this led to Israeli authorities capitalising on the opportunity to storm and evacuate the area, with the alleged use of excessive force. Palestinians continued to retaliate with their means and capabilities and were reported by local media to have hurled stones and use the Mosque for shelter and hide, as they assumed Israeli security forces won't enter the building. Over the weekend, Israel and Palestine were fighting an undeclared over, firing rockets and attacking key strategic sites into each other’s territories.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza city has inched closer to 200 on Sunday. Airstrikes between Israel and Gaza have killed 42 Palestinians, injured several others, and flattened at least three residential buildings. As per official figures of both the governments, at least 192 people including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip while Israel has reported 10 dead, including 2 children.

