Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 200 Palestinians Injured After Clash With Israeli Forces

Several dozens of Palestinian protesters were left wounded on September 17 following clashes with Israeli soldiers while demonstrating against the Israeli settlement in the West Bank, reported news agency Xinhua, citing accounts by medics and eyewitnesses. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that at least 217 protesters were injured in the conflict, including 35 who were shot by rubber-coated metal bullets. 182 of them suffered from suffocation by inhaling tear gas.

As per the report, eyewitnesses also said that clashes broke out on Friday (local time) afternoon between the demonstrators and the Israeli security forces in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, close to the northern West Bank city of Nablus. These clashes in Beita have been ongoing for almost four months as protests are organised against establishing a settlement outpost on lands owned by the village residents.

The protesters have waved Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against Israel and even thrown stones at the security forces who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd. In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly condemned the situation in what was called ‘brutal Israeli army repression’ of the peaceful protests to reject the West Bank settlement by Isreal. Palestinian Foreign Ministry also said that the Israeli practices against the Palestinian protesters violate international law and even condemned the international community for encouraging Israel to carry on with its practices.

Medics said protesters injured in al-Mughayyir

Additionally, the medics have reportedly said that dozens of Palestinian protesters were wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in a village east of Ramallah, al-Mughayyir. The head of the village, Marzouq Abu N'iem said that the protesters were injured in protest against Israel’s settlement expansion and that the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and percussion bombs at a peaceful demonstration that dismissed the closure of the entrance to the village by sands. Reportedly, Palestinian security sources said that similar protests took place near the cities of Qalqilya and Hebron in the West Bank, leaving several injured.

Meanwhile, Egypt has been trying to broker a long-term ceasefire deal between both sides and even appealed to the Islamic militant group, Hamas, to move towards peace. This week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for talks on the Israel-Palestine conflict as well as the bilateral ties in the first official trip by an Israeli leader to Egypt in 10 years. In the discussions, as per the Al Jazeera report, el-Sisi cited the efforts taken by Egypt to maintain peace in the occupied Palestinian territories.

IMAGE: AP

