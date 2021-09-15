'COVID Vaccine Efficacy Waning': US Booster Shot Idea Based On Unpublished Israel Data

Biden administration’s decision to administer the coronavirus vaccine third booster shots this month was broadly based on the unpublished data from Israel’s vaccination campaign that claims the vaccine’s immune response against the severe COVID-19 infection wanes with time. At least two individuals familiar with the development told Politico that the report, which will be made public this week, listed several reasons for rolling out the third coronavirus vaccine booster shot, majorly citing the Pfizer vaccine’s preventive ability fading with time. Shot’s protection against mild and moderate COVID-19 disease and its ability to minimize symptoms in case of severe disease and hospitalization is waning over time, sources reportedly said.

Israel commenced Pfizer’s third booster shot for adults aged over 60 in July but has now expanded it among people aged 30. But the efficacy of the booster dose in preventing the COVID-19 infection has widely been contested since then. Biden administration has long relied on data from Israel, Politico reported, adding that White House, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accessed Israel’s upcoming report and decided to administer a booster dose campaign that kick starts this fall. CDC had earlier published a similar report, stating that the COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness against the infection has been declining among the elderly, the more vulnerable population, as several instances of breakthrough infections emerged.

FDA examining Israel’s report

As the White House and top health officials announced in mid-August that they plan to administer the booster shot among the elderly population from September 20, it sparked controversy. Questions were raised about the data that backed the decision. Now, three other senior administration officials also confirmed with Politico that the FDA has been examining Israel’s report that may have influenced the Biden administration's view about inoculating the population with the third booster shot. US top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci meanwhile told the broadcaster that the Israeli data might "be enough to impress", as he added that he would be surprised if the US data didn't turn out to be ultimately similar.

In an anti-booster shot stance, the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier reminded at a briefing that several poor countries lagged behind in their vaccination goals while the wealthier nations prepared to administer the third shot. Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked the developed nations to temporarily suspend their booster plans, saying that there was no evidence that proved an additional shot of the COVID-19 vaccine would work against the emerging variants. Developed countries have administered about 100 doses of coronavirus vaccines for every 100 people on average, while low-income countries have provided only about 1.5 doses per 100 people, the WHO chief said, stressing that inoculating the otherwise healthy population with a booster jab would further delay WHO's targets. Tedros called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September.

