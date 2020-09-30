Israel PM Accuses Hezbollah Of Having 'secret Arms Depot' In Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while addressing the UN General Assembly, has accused Hezbollah, a Lebanese Militant group of having a ‘secret arms depot’ in Beirut. According to reports, Netanyahu stated that the depot was located in the residential district of Beirut and it would be used to cause an explosion and mass destruction in the capital.

Netanyahu urges people to take action

During his address to world leaders on Tuesday, Netanyahu presented maps that showed the location of the alleged arms depot located beside a gas station and residential housing. The Israeli Prime Minister also showed the supposed entrance to the Hezbollah arms depot. Netanyahu urged the Lebanese people to act swiftly and ‘tear these depots down.’ He also added that if the arms depot exploded, Beirut would witness 'another tragedy'.

By 'another tragedy', Netanyahu was referring to a devastating blast that took place in Beirut port last month when roughly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded. The blast which is being called by some as the largest non-nuclear explosion in history rocked the city, killing 200 people and while wounding thousands. The widespread destruction in the capital had left countless people homeless.

As per reports, the Ammonium nitrate was unsafely stored in the Beirut port for years. No one has yet been held accountable for the massive explosion.

Lebanon and Israel to hold direct talks

Israel is scheduled to take part in talks with Lebanon in October in an effort to resolve a long-standing maritime dispute between the two countries. According to reports, the Israeli delegation for the talks will be led by Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, the United States will be mediating the talks between the two countries.

Read: Lebanon's PM Designate Mustapha Adib Steps Down Over Cabinet Formation Dispute

Read: Blast In Hezbollah Stronghold In South Lebanon

Both countries do not have any diplomatic ties and are currently in a state of war. In recent years diplomats from the US have tried to mediate between Israel and Lebanon and get them to have direct talks. The dispute is regarding 860 square kilometres (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea which is claimed by both Lebanon and Israel. Both countries aim to develop new gas fields in these areas.

These talks will be considered another win for the Trump administration as it comes on the heels of the country brokering UAE-Israel normalization deal.

(With AP inputs, Image: AP)

Read: Concert To Aid Victims Of Lebanon Port Explosion

Read: US To Mediate Talks Between Israel And Lebanon Regarding Longstanding Maritime Dispute