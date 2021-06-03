Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu On The Way Out As 8 Parties Reach Deal To Form New Government

In a huge development on Wednesday, 8 political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats). Making this announcement shortly before the deadline to form the government, Yair Lapid stated that he had informed Israel President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement. With Raam on board, this is the first time in many decades that an Arab party will be a part of the ruling coalition.

“This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” Lapid said. However, it is pertinent to note that the possibility of a fresh election looms if this coalition fails to prove its majority in the 120-member Knesset.

As a part of the rotational deal, Netanyahu's former jet aide and Yamina chief Naftali Bennett will become the Prime Minister first for two years followed by Yesh Atid supremo Yair Lapid. Incidentally, Netanyahu's 12-year tenure- the longest for any Prime Minister in Israel's history might come to an end barely a few days after the ceasefire with Hamas. Earlier, he had accused Bennett of committing "the fraud of the century" citing the latter's past promises not to tie up with Lapid.

Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid has formed a coalition deal that could unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Political scenario in Israel

As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has won 61 seats needed for a majority. In the last 4 elections held since April 2019, no clear winner emerged with Netanyahu remaining in office as head of the caretaker government. While Likud, the party led by him, has 30 seats, Yesh Atid is the second-largest party in the Knesset with 17 seats whereas Yamina has 7 members. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

Reportedly, the Israel PM made an offer to his former aide Bennett and another right-wing politician Gideon Saar whereby the latter would serve as the Prime Minister for 15 months, followed by himself and the Yamina head for the remainder of the term. However, this offer was rejected paving the way for Lapid to stitch a potentially diverse alliance of left-wing parties, right-wing parties and an Arab party. Despite his electoral dominance, Netanyahu has been facing flak especially after he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in late 2019.