Israel PM Blames Iran For Drone Attack On Oil Tankers; Iran Denies Allegation

After Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Iran for the recent attack on an oil tanker, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh refuted the allegation and said the accusations were meant to divert the attention from facts.

On July 29, Thursday, a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman killed two people. It is worth mentioning that the Thursday attack was the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping. The attack has been linked with the rising tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

Whoever sows the wind shall reap the whirlwind, says Iran

While reacting to Israel's accusations, Khatibzadeh, during a weekly presser said that Jerusalem has always created an environment of insecurity, terror and violence and now it is blaming Tehran for its own wrongdoings. "It's not the first time that the Zionist regime occupying Jerusalem has made such empty accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran," said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman. “Wherever this regime has gone, it has taken instability, terror and violence with it. Whoever sows the wind shall reap the whirlwind.” Meanwhile, a US defence official said that the oil tanker was attacked apparently by a drone, however, it failed to furnish any concrete evidence against Iran.

Israeli PM claims "concrete evidence against Israel"

According to Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned ship managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, the attack killed two crew members, one from the United Kingdom and the other from Romania. However, the firm did not reveal the name of those killed in the attack but believed no other crew members on board were harmed. During the cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Bennett offered condolences to both the United Kingdom and Romania who were killed in the 'drone attack'. He added that their government had plenty of evidence against the Iranian government that could prove the connection with the attack.

"Iran is the one who carried out the attack against the ship," said Naftali Bennett. “Iran’s aggressive behaviour is dangerous not only for Israel but harms global interests in the freedom of navigation and international trade.”

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)