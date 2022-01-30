Israel PM Hails 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With India; Calls It A 'deep Friendship'

While India and Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties, the Israeli Prime Minister along with diplomats, ambassadors, and eminent leaders have come forward to hail the wonderful partnership of 30 long years between the two countries. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett in his special video message cited "deep friendship" between both the countries and further thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his deep commitment to the "strong and robust relations" between the two nations.

Further describing the opportunities of collaboration as "endless" he stressed that the ties between Israel and India will grow stronger together. Sharing the video message, PM Bennett wrote, "Today, we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. We celebrate a strong partnership, An incredibly deep friendship, and optimism for the future!"

Today, we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel & India.



We celebrate a strong partnership,

An incredibly deep friendship,

& optimism for the future!@NarendraModi, my friend — हम साथ मिलकर उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धियां हासिल करते रहेंगे।

🇮🇱 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m3PwiVSeVy — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 29, 2022

Further referring to PM Modi, he said, "We will continue to go on achieving remarkable achievements together."

This came at a time when the ancient Masada Fortress in Israel was lit with a special presentation marking the relationship between both countries. The video shared by the Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on his official Twitter handle shows an illuminated Masada Fortress displaying the flags of India and Israel and further marking 30 years of India-Israel friendship.

The #Masada Fortress in #Israel , a symbol of #Jewish heroism, is lit to celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations between 🇮🇳🇮🇱.

Credit: Breeze Creative pic.twitter.com/x4da1t5cFy — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) January 29, 2022

In a similar manner, the Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in Delhi were also lit up in the colours of India and Israel's national flags.

Apart from the PM, Israeli foreign ministry official Yonatan Gonen, government diplomat Orly Goldschmidt and spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in India Muhamed Heib also extended their greetings on the diplomatic anniversary.

What a wonderful way to commence the 30th Anniversary celebrations of @Israel-#India diplomatic relations. A must-read joint op-ed of our foreign ministers on the deep-rooted connection, the growing strategic partnership & the shared vision of the future 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳

#IndiaIsraelAt30 pic.twitter.com/KMUmcga0oF — Muhamed Heib (@MuhamedHeib) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to his Twitter handle for greeting both the nations.

No better time to set new goals: PM Modi

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special video message hailed the special relationship between India and Israel and said that there cannot be a better time for setting new goals for taking the relationship between both countries forward. He also asserted the importance of their relationship that has developed amid the significant changes on a global scale.

"This day holds importance in our relationship as full diplomatic ties were established between the two countries 30 years ago. A new chapter between the two countries had begun. It was a new chapter but history between us is age-old", he added.

Image: AP/Twitter/@NaorGilon