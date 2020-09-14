Israel PM Netanyahu Faces Protests At Airport During Departure To US For Pact Signing

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced protests at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv as he departed for the US. Netanyahu who has been indicted in several cases was leaving for the United States in order to sign a historic agreement which would normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Protestors block departure to the US

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu and the Israeli cabinet announced a three-week national lockdown which was frowned upon by many, especially since the lockdown overlaps with a string of national holidays. A protestor who was present at the airport told local media that the recent action by the Israeli PM was 'just madness’.

According to reports, protesters carrying Israeli flags and black placards drove their cars and attempted to block the way towards the departure terminal. Other protestors chanted slogans demanding that Netanyahu be investigated and proclaiming him as a criminal minister. For several years now Netanyahu has been under investigation for several charges, including bribery and corruption.

The deal with the UAE which was brokered with Washington is being seen as a historic opportunity for lasting peace in the Middle East. The agreement with UAE to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel was followed by the announcement that even the Kingdom of Bahrain had agreed to normalise relations with Israel.

Read: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Reimposes National Lockdown Following Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Read: Thousands Demand Resignation Of Israeli PM

COVID-19 lockdown

Following a drastic resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and fearing the consequences of mass gatherings during the upcoming holiday season, Israel’s cabinet decided to reimpose national lockdown on Sunday, September 13. The lockdown has been extended for three weeks and with the announcement, Israel has become the first country in the world to reimpose national lockdown due to fear of COVID-19. The lockdown will begin on September 18 and will continue till October 9.

(Input Credit ANI)

Read: Israeli Minister Resigns To Protest Expected Virus Lockdown

Read: Israel: Protesters Gather Outside Netanyahu's Residence, Demand Resignation