Israel: Protesters Gather Outside Netanyahu's Residence, Demand Resignation

Thousands of Israelis marched towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Central Jerusalem asking him to step down from his position. Fresh protests broke out in the country capital and nearby areas over the weekend with people asking him to resign following corruption changes. In addition, the 70-year-old leader is also being targeted for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests continue in Israel where some citizens are unhappy with the government's handling of #Covid_19, high unemployment rates, and allegations of corruption against the PM Benjamin Netanyahu.#COVID19 #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/faUsqS0vox — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) September 8, 2020

Photographs and videos which surfaced on the internet show hoards of people gathering outside Netanyahu’s official residence with placards and posters. Many also chanted slogans asking him to resign.

גשר המיתרים - עוד מעט יוצאת צעדת התקווה 4 בדרך לבלפור!

פותחת שידור חי אצלי הפייס#ביביהביתה #עוליםלבלפור pic.twitter.com/3O7mYaj4Jb — Or-ly Barlev ~ אור-לי ברלב (@orlybarlev) September 12, 2020

September 5, 2020

Israelis clash with police during a protest march against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.#Israel pic.twitter.com/LQqsLNJavz — Laila Palestinian girl (@LailaPalestini1) September 7, 2020

'Mishandling' of the pandemic

Opposition against Netanyahu was rekindled by his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 1,100 people in the Jewish nation. Although Netanyahu garnered plaudits for his measures in at the beginning of the pandemic, his policy to reopen the nation backfired. Following a major plunge in the economy, Netanyahu announced the resumption of business and public spots, however, it led to a resurgence of the infection.

Netanyahu has also attracted flak after corruption charges surrounded him. The Israeli Prime Minister was formally indicted on corruption charges on January 28. According to international media reports, Netanyahu has been charged for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. However, he has reportedly insisted that he is innocent and called the investigations an 'attempted coup' driven by the left and the media.

This comes as the US, Bahrain, and Israel issued a joint statement on September 11, announcing another “historic breakthrough” to further peace in the Middle East. Bahrain King and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed their “deep appreciation” to the US President for his “dedication to the peace” in the region. “The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential,” the statement read.

