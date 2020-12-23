Israel PM Netanyahu Hails Joint US Diplomatic Visit To Morocco Following Peace Agreement

An official US-Israel delegation embarked on a landmark visit to Morocco on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed on Tuesday, December 22. Taking to Twitter, Netanyahu shared a photograph of the flight along with the boarding pass which had the word ‘Peace’ written in three languages - Hebrew, Arabic, and English. "Good luck to the historic delegation," wrote Netanyahu.

Carrying flags of Israel, Morroco and US

As seen in the boarding pass, the LY555 flight was being operated by Israel’s flag carrier EI airlines and photographs showed it carrying three flags, US, Israel and Morocco. The historic flight was scheduled to depart at 09:30 local time (07:30 GMT from Tel Aviv. Morocco and Israel signed an agreement normalizing diplomatic relations in December.

The joint delegation is being led by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel the day before, in co-ordination with Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Meanwhile, Trump Administration is reported to have offered a sum of up to $850 million to American victims of terrorist attacks as part of their efforts to save a deal with Sudan to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. Trump aims to seal the deal before leaving the White House next month. Sudan, a Muslim majority nation, has battled Israel in the 1948 Arab-Israel war and considers it as an "enemy state".

The compensation offered by the outgoing US President is a part of a barter deal that is aimed at getting legislation passed by the US Congress. By monetarily compensating the victims of Islamic terrorism, Trump aims to reach an agreement with US Congress to pass legislation restoring Sudan's sovereign immunity and remove it from the list of state sponsors of terrorism (SST), The Hill reported.

