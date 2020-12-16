Trump Administration Offered $850 Mn To Terror Victims To Save Sudan-Israel Deal: Report

Trump Administration is reported to have offered a sum of up to $850 million to American victims of terrorist attacks as part of their efforts to save a deal with Sudan to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. Both, Sudan and Israel, in October signed an agreement normalising diplomatic relations but with this compensation, Trump aims to seal the deal. Sudan, a Muslim majority nation, has battled Israel in the 1948 Arab Israeli war and considers it as an ‘enemy state’.

$850 million in compensation

According to The Hill, the offer includes paying $700 million to those affected by the September 11 attacks and up to $150 million to American citizens "neutralised" in the 1998 twin bombings in the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

The compensation offered by the outgoing US President is a part of a barter deal that is aimed at getting legislation passed by the US Congress. By monetarily compensating the victims of Islamic terrorism, Trump aims to reach an agreement with Congress to pass legislation restoring Sudan's sovereign immunity and remove it from the list of state sponsors of terrorism (SST), The Hill reported.

Trump has repeatedly boasted about his Middle East policy, a plan to establish peaceful relations in the region. His latest attempt at normalising Israel-Sudan ties comes after he successfully restored diplomatic relations between the Jewish state and Bahrain as well as the United Arab Emirates. The Republican leader in October has announced the normalising of Israel-Sudan ties.

According to Associated Press, Sudan, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause had designated Israel as "state sponsor of terrorism" in the 1990s, when the nation briefly hosted Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants. Sudan was also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

