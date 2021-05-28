Israel PM Slams UN Human Rights Council's Decision To Probe Conflict, Calls It 'shameful'

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 27 lambasted the decision of the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the abuses in Palestinian territories including Israel. While Palestinians hailed the move, Netanyahu called the decision “shameful.” Taking to Twitter, Netanyahu said in a statement, “Today's shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council's blatant anti-Israel obsession.” However, the Palestinian foreign ministry, on the contrary, said that the decision “reflects the determination of the international community to move forward in the path of accountability, law enforcement, and protection of Palestinian human rights.”

Israeli Prime Minister’s criticism for the UN Human Rights Council came after the body decided to set up an “open-ended international investigation” into the abuses that surrounded the latest offensive in Gaza between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. The council will also probe into the “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel. Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one of the most violent confrontations of both sides, lasted for 11 days before a truce was brokered by Egypt. Michelle Bachelet UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said, “To avoid next round violence, root causes must be addressed.”

Denouncing the decision, Netanyahu said in a statement, “Once again, an immoral automatic majority at the Council whitewashes a genocidal terrorist organization that deliberately targets Israeli civilians while turning Gaza's civilians into human shields.”

“This while depicting as the "guilty party" a democracy acting legitimately to protect its citizens from thousands of indiscriminate rocket attacks. This travesty makes a mockery of international law and encourages terrorists worldwide,” he added.

"There is no doubt that #Israel has the right to defend its citizens and residents. However, #Palestinians have rights too. The same rights." – UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet tells @UN_HRC #SS30.



Read full speech 👉 https://t.co/3gjilFVc2f#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/hvpvJaycjN — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 27, 2021

Today's shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council's blatant anti-Israel obsession. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 27, 2021

India Abstains From Voting On UNHRC Inquiry

India abstained on the resolution at the UNHRC to set up the Commission of Inquiry. However, the resolution was adopted with 24 members voting in favour and nine against. Indramani Pandey, Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva said, “India abstains on the resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, the resolution is adopted.”

Credits: @ANI/Twitter

IMAGE: AP/Twitter