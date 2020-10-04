Israel Police Arrests 38 Protesters 'involved In Disturbing Public Order' In Tel-Aviv

Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Israel, the police, on October 3, arrested 38 demonstrators during a rally in Tel Aviv. Since July, Israel has been gripped by demonstrations, with citizens demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation, citing dissatisfaction with the authorities’ response to COVID-19 and consequences of the pandemic, mainly the ongoing economic crisis. The tension in the country escalated as second coronavirus lockdown was introduced in September.

The police, in a statement, said, “During the demonstrations on Saturday night, the police detained 38 people involved in disturbing public order in the Tel Aviv area”.

According to reports, on Saturday, thousands of people protested against the government across Israel. Police units were deployed in Tel-Aviv after which the demonstrators clashed with the cops. The Israeli police reportedly punched several protesters and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai was also lightly injured during the clashes.

Israel tourism minister resigns

Israel went into a second nationwide lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and upcoming holidays that would have attracted large crowds. It has now become one of the worst affected countries in the world in terms of the caseload. The Israeli administration has been criticised for its back and forth responses to the pandemic.

According to reports, Israel’s parliament has passed a law curtailing people’s rights to protest during the COVID-19 lockdown. Critics of the government have called it an attempt to silence dissent. Netanyahu has hit back at these claims touting that the restrictions are necessary in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Amid the mass protests, on October 2, country’s tourism minister also resigned, citing lack of faith in Netanyahu’s COVID-19 response. While taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, “I can no longer sit in a government in which I don’t have an ounce of trust in the person at its head, I have unfortunately determined that the coronavirus crisis and its terrible impact is at best in second place in the list of priorities of the prime minister. Personal and legal considerations are at the top of Netanyahu’s priorities”.

(Inputs- ANI; Image- AP)

