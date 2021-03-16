Israel Researchers Discover First New Dead Sea Scroll Fragments Having Biblical Texts

Israeli archaeologists on March 16 announced the discovery of the first new Dead Sea Scroll fragments having a biblical text that was found in a desert cave and is believed to have been hidden during the Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago. The discovery came after such artefacts were found six decades ago with the newly-found ones having remnants dating back to the 2nd century.

The Israel Antiques Authority (IAA) said that the fragments of a scroll were found in a cave in the Judean Desert following a several-year-long survey of all caves in the area.

What’s more remarkable about the latest discovery is that the Dead Sea Scrolls bear the earliest texts written in the Hebrew language and are at least 2,000 years old. The fragments are believed to have been stashed away in the cave during the Bar Kochba Revolt which was an armed Jewish uprising against Rome during the reign of Emperor Hadrian, between 132 and 136 AD.

The researchers were able to uncover nearly two dozen of them during a daring rescue operation. The fragments, according to an official release, were found in the 'Cave of Horror' in Nahal Hever that got its name because the cave is “flanked by gorges and can only be reached by rappelling precariously down the sheer cliff.”

IAA rescue operation began in 2017

The IAA has been excavating caves across the Judean Desert since the rescue operation began in 2017. The dig was continued due to fears that any remaining Scrolls could be stolen after they were left over from the original discovery by shepherds at least 70 years ago. As per the Independent report, Israel Hasson, director-general of the IAA said, “For years now our most important heritage and cultural assets have been excavated illicitly and plundered in the Judean Desert caves for reasons of greed.”

He also called the discovery a wake-up call to the state” before adding, “Resources must be allocated for the completion of this historically important operation. We must ensure that we recover all the data that has not yet been discovered in the caves before the robbers do. Some things are beyond value.”