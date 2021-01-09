Israel: Stolen Artifacts From Across The World Recovered In Raids

Stolen Archaeological artifacts including gold coins, bronze statues and Egyptian sarcophagi have been recovered in Israel as a result of a few raids. According to the reports by Live Science, the artifacts come from across the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Africa and South Africa. The recovered objects have not been counted as of now, says Amir Ganor, head of the theft prevention unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Stolen artifacts discovered

The artifacts which have been found include coins from the Seleucid Empire, which ruled what is modern-day Israel from 312 B.C. to 63 B.C.. Stones statuettes, red-and-black pottery from Greece and Italy, Roman-era oil lamps, jewellery, Egyptian sarcophagus lids and painted wooden boxes, and a striking green glass vessel decorated with faces have also been found. Wooden masks from Africa were also found. However, the investigators did not take it because they were not sure if they were ancient or new.

These raids came after a months-long investigation of the illegal antiquities trade. These artifacts were hidden in storage rooms in private homes. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, some of the stolen artifacts were museum-quality.

The discovered artifacts have been cleaned and kept together now. However, it is still not clear if the looters from burial sites restored the pottery or whether underground restorers did the work. As of now, three suspects have been arrested. These suspects are dealers and not original thieves. Investigators are further working to determine the origin of the stolen goods.

(Image Credits: Twitter/LiveScience)