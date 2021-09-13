Israel Strikes Hamas Military Post Hours After Its Iron Dome Intercepts Projectiles

Hours after intercepting a pair of projectiles, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) struck a Hamas Military post in the besieged Gaza Strip and a machine gun which was used to fire towards the Jewish country. The IDF confirmed the retaliatory attacks in an online statement adding that they will “not tolerate terrorist activities from Gaza”. Earlier, they had hit four Hamas compounds, a weapon workshop and entrance to an underground tunnel.

Following the 2nd rocket fired by terrorists from Gaza, our fighter jets struck a Hamas military post and a machine gun which was used to fire toward Israel.



We will not tolerate terrorist activities from Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 13, 2021

Despite a recently inked peace pact, Israel and Hamas have been actively exchanging fires. On Sunday, the Gaza based terror outfit fired rockets at Israel for the third night in a row. Additionally, they have been launching incendiary balloons. According to the Times of Israel, three Israelis were lightly injured as they scrambled for shelter.

INTERCEPTED: Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket toward Israeli civilians. Our Iron Dome Aerial Defense system intercepted it mid-air. pic.twitter.com/BxoWMC3J85 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 12, 2021

Palestinians clash with IDF troops in West Bank

Meanwhile, on Saturday, several Palestinians clashed with IDF troops in a number of areas in the West Bank. According to reports, tear gas was used against the protestors and several people were injured. The Palestinian Red Crescent society reported that it treated around eight people suffering from injuries from rubber bullets and another 15 cases of tear gas inhalation during clashes.

Bennett favours Israeli settlers

Last week, Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett recently met with a group of settler leaders to discuss settlement in the West Bank and strengthening of local authorities. As per Times of Israel, the newly-appointed PM held discussions with leaders from the Yesha Council umbrella organisation, who vowed to cooperate with the Zionist regime. According to Kan Public Broadcaster, while the Zionist leader promised that he would not freeze construction and denied the possibility of annexation. Speaking to Times of Israel later, an official reckoned that settlement construction would continue as planned under the Trump-Netanyahu agreement."

Following the six-day war in 1967, Israelis occupied the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and much of the Sinai Peninsula. Subsequently, the Jews commenced the construction of settlements. However, Palestinians objected to it and since then both the communities have been trading barbs over the occupied land. During his tenure, US President Donald Trump promised the then Israeli PM and his close ally Benjamin Netanyahu to continue building in settlements across the West Bank, so long as the construction did not expand beyond communities’ “existing footprints.”

Image: LuanaGoriss/twitter