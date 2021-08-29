Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza Amid Violent Clashes, Vows To Defend Civilians

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) struck Hamas militant targets in the besieged Gaza Strip hours after violent clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and zionist law enforcers. In the wee hours of Sunday, the IDF conducted aerial strikes on Hamas military compound and one of the tunnel entrances used by the terror outfit. Further, in an online statement, the IDF also assured Israel residents that they will continue to defend them against Hamas’ violent tactics.

Israel’s airstrikes came in retaliation to Hamas launching incendiary balloons in Southern Israel, a common tactic used by the group to create panic. Additionally, days of protests at the separation barrier has also left the Neftali Benett administration ired. On Saturday, Hamas backed activists staged demonstrations asking the zionist regime to lift the gruelling blockade of the strip. The protests turned bloody after acticists hurled stones on the Israeli soldiers who then responded with live fire. Later, Gaza health officials said three people were injured by Israeli fire, according to a report by US news.

In response to Hamas terrorists launching arson balloons into Israel & violent riots at the security fence, we just struck:

🎯 Hamas military compound

🎯 Hamas terrorist tunnel entrance



Hamas employs these tactics for 1 reason—to terrorize Israeli civilians. We will defend them. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 28, 2021

Second strike in a week

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes along the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave that set off at least nine fires alongside Israeli border communities earlier in the day. Amongst the target hit by the zionist army were a Hamas weapon factory in Khan Younis, the entrance to a terror tunnel in Jabaliya, and an underground rocket launcher in the Shejaiya neighbourhood.

Israel, Egypt partially lift blockade

Earlier this week, Egyptian authorities on Thursday partially reopened the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Gaza Strip, allowing one-way traffic in the Hamas controlled region. Earlier on Monday, 23 August 2021, Cairo had closed what is deemed as Gaza’s only gateway to the outside world which is not controlled by Israel. Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Egypt and Israel imposed a blockade on the land, cutting its contact with the rest of the continent.

Meanwhile, in a good sign, Israeli PM Neftalli Benett announced that his administration would allow the passage of goods in and out of the Gaza Strip. Later, Israel’s Defense Ministry added that it will allow imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and issue more permits for Gazan businessmen to enter Israel starting Thursday.

