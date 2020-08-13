Israel Successfully Tests Arrow-2 Ballistic Missile Interceptor

The United States Missile Defence Agency (MDA) reportedly informed that Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on August 12. According to international media reports, the MDA in a statement said that the Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target.

The Pentagon agency reportedly said that the test was conducted at a test range in central Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea. As per reports, the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, which is a newer generation system, serve as the top tier of an integrated Israeli shield built up with US backing to withstand various potential missile salvoes.

On the successful testing of the ballistic missiles, MDA’s director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill reportedly said that the US defence agency remains committed to assisting the government of Israel as it upgrades it national missile defense capability against current and emerging threats.

The United States has been a strong supporter of Israel. The middle-eastern country has also been one of the top recipients of the US foreign aid. Currently, Israel receives nearly $3 billion annually in US assistance through Foreign Military Financing (FMF). As per reports, the FMF is intended to promote US national security by contributing to global stability, strengthening military support for democratically elected governments and counting transitional threats, including terrorism and trafficking weapons.

Cyberattack by foreign state-backed hacker

Meanwhile, the recent testing of the ballistic missile comes after Israel said that it had foiled a big-cyber attack by an international group, backed by a foreign state, against its security industries. Israel’s Ministry of Defense said that members of the international cyber group "Lazarus" used various hacking techniques, including social engineering and impersonation, but was thwarted by the Director of Security for Defense Establishment in cooperation with additional security institutions.

While the ministry didn’t name the country, reports suggest that the hackers’ group is based in North Korea. The Directorate of Security has launched an investigation and operational activity together with the defence industries and other security bodies, following this attempted breach.

(Image: Rep/Pixabay)

