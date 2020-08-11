Israel Shares Groundbreaking AI-based Technologies With AIIMS To Tackle COVID-19

As a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy of Israel has contributed state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence-based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, New Delhi.

Israeli Ambassador Dr. Ron Malka handed over the high-end equipment and technology solutions to Director of AIIMS Dr.(Prof.). Randeep Guleria at an event held on Tuesday.

We are pleased to share the best medical technology from #Israel with AIIMS- leading medical institute of #India. Through cooperation & the combination of India & Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the 🌎 pic.twitter.com/qID12WciZh — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) August 11, 2020

Long list of high-tech equipments

The technologies include an AI video-oriented, voice-operated autonomous personal AI assistant robot; an app that can be installed on any mobile phone which makes the work of the hospital staff inside COVID-19 wards much more effective and easier; innovative products designed to give clinicians constant contact-free access to patient's vitals like heart rate and respiratory rate which improves patient safety with contact-free, continuous patient monitoring; a 12-hour disinfection product called CPD that stays active and continuous to protect the surface against new attacks of contamination; a non-invasive remote patient monitoring system which aids as a preliminary screening tool of respiratory indicators of suspected COVID 19 patients and recovering patients; and an AI-based software for Ultrasound use and designed especially for fighting COVID-19.

True spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

The AIIMS director thanked the Israeli government for the contribution saying both India and Israel are extending support international community by sharing their expertise, data, knowledge, medicines and collaborating in the areas of developing vaccine and research "thus leading by example and showing the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one single family)".

Meanwhile, Ambassador Malka said, "We are pleased to share the best medical technology from Israel with the most premier medical institute of India... We are confident that these technologies will further bolster their capabilities to tackle COVID-19. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel’s medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world."

READ | COVID-19: Israeli Scientists To Arrive In India, Work On Breakthrough Rapid Diagnosis Tech

READ | 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan': Israeli Embassy Extends Wishes To India On Friendship Day

India-Israel partnership

An Israeli delegation comprising of approximately 20 experts in various industries associated with the development of Coronavirus diagnostic solutions, landed in Delhi on July 27. Tel Aviv and New Delhi are conducting trials on large scale for four different kinds of technologies, including a 30-second COVID-19 test to detect the virus. The rapid testing kit is being jointly developed by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel's Defense Research and Development Directorate (DRDD).

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have held three telephonic conversations in which they promised mutual assistance in dealing with the pandemic and committed to joint technological and scientific research between the countries.

(Image: Twitter/@DrRonMalka)

READ | Supply Of Medical Equipment To India Reciprocation Of Earlier Help: Israel

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 22,68,676; Fatality Rate Drops Below 2%