Israel To Boost Radars, Air Defences System To Counter Any Drone Attack From Iran: Reports

Amid rising conflict between Israel and Iran, the former has geared its defence system to counter Iranian-made and Iranian-designed drones that have become a big headache for Jerusalem in recent years. According to a report by The Times of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would be equipped with permanent defensive coverage in place over the airspace of northern Israel. Gradually, it would be expanded throughout the country. As of now, the Israeli Air Force, which has been defending the nation's skies for decades, has deployed several other types of equipment other than the traditional Iron Dome-- a mobile all-weather air defence system developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Israel working to boost radars

Further, the media report said that the IDF has been upgrading its old age equipment that caused major harm to the country when attacked by a neighbouring country. The Military is now switching its technology towards large and small unmanned aerial vehicles. The report said that the changes have been made after several shreds of evidence claimed the terror organisations cracked the latest technology used by IDF. Citing the Israeli officials, The Times of Israel said that the changes have also been sanctioned after the devastating 2019 attack by Iran on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility. Notably, Iran had used both drones and cruise missiles against Riyadh.

Iran offers training to extremist groups against Israel

"It was a sophisticated attack that managed to evade both US and Saudi defences… Anyone who says that it can’t happen to us isn’t a professional," The Times of Israel quoted the head of Military Intelligence, Major General Aharon Haliva as saying.

Since then, the report said the threat has grown tremendously as Teheran has exported drones to its Houthi allies in Yemen. Some media reports also claimed that Iran supplied drones to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, which is considered the main military threat faced by Israel Defense Forces. It has also supplied designs for UAVs to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups in the Gaza Strip which have ranges to counter thousands of kilometres.

Earlier in September, Defence Minister Benny Gantz revealed several locations of the Iranian airbase that has been providing training to extremist groups. The Minister said that these groups are taking training to operate advanced drone systems.

"One of the significant tools that Iran has developed to assist its proxies is an array of unmanned aerial vehicles that can travel thousands of kilometres, and thousands of them are spread throughout Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon," The Times of Israel quoted Defence Minister.

(Image: Twitter/@Israel)