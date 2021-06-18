Israel To Transfer 1.2 Million Soon-to-expire COVID Vaccine Jabs To Palestine In Swap Deal

In a bid to tide over the recent 11-day all-out rocket conflict and years of bad blood between Israel and Palestine, Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennet just days after assuming office has announced the transfer of more than 1 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the Israeli PMO said that it would transfer vaccine doses that are about to expire in exchange for shipments of Pfizer jabs originally meant for Palestinians scheduled for delivery in the months of September and October.

PM Bennett's gesture of transferring the anti-COVID jabs comes at a time when Palestine has been struggling with its COVID vaccination drive in contrast to Israel, which has already vaccinated nearly 60% of its population. On the other hand, Palestine has managed to vaccinate only 5.3% of its population, administering 2.49 lakh people with both doses.

"Israel today agreed a deal to transfer 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Palestinian Authority. We will continue to find effective ways to cooperate for the benefit of people in the region," Israel's Foreign Minister said in a statement on Friday.

'Decision made by Netanyahu govt'

The gesture also comes in the face of extensive criticism aimed at Israel from human rights groups and medical professionals for turning a blind eye to Palestinians' struggle with the COVID vaccination drive. As per local media reports, the decision to assist Palestine was reached during a meeting of new Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and senior Health Ministry officials. The report said that the decision to supply the vaccines had already been made by the previous government under Benjamin Netanyahu, but there had been no follow-through.

Israel has refrained from undertaking any campaign to vaccinate the general Palestinian population, including those residing in the West Bank. In fact, last month Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy while advocating help for Palestinians said that Iserael should demand a COVID negative test for Palestinians wanting to come into the country for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has received COVID vaccines through COVAX, a global vaccine program for poor and middle-income countries backed by the World Health Organization. COVAX, advocated by the WHO, aims to provide enough free doses to immunize up to 20 per cent of a participating country’s population, for which around 90 countries have signed up for the program, including India. The doses received so far by the PA for use in the West Bank include 100,000 from China and 58,000 from Russia. Previously, Israel had donated 5,000 Moderna and 200 Pfizer doses for Palestinian medical workers.

Israel Launches Fresh Airstrike In Gaza

Israeli on Thursday launched fresh air raids on Gaza for the second time since the ceasefire in response to Hamas ‘incendiary balloons’. In the first major cross-border flare-up since the 11-day armed conflict last month, Israeli forces targeted the Hamas armed compounds in Gaza City, a rocket launch site, and the southern town of Khan Younis. Israel Defense Force on Twitter said that several ‘arson balloons’ were launched from the Palestinian territory that caused multiple fires inside Israel.