Israel Welcomes Slovenia's Decision To Designate Hezbollah As Terrorist Organisation

On Monday, November 30, Israel hailed Slovenia's decision to label the Lebanese Shi'ite movement 'Hezbollah' as a terrorist organisation. Welcoming the decision, Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called on the international community to follow suit.

"I welcome the decision of the Government of Slovenia to recognise all branches of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation. This decision follows similar decisions made in recent months by governments in Europe and Latin America," said Ashkenazi.

Slovenia declares Hezbollah terrorist

Slovenia announced Hezbollah as a criminal and terrorist organisation that threatens peace and security. The measure was introduced following a report of the Slovenian government's permanent coordination group for prohibitive measures on Hezbollah's activities.

Ashkenazi further noted that Hezbollah mainly causes harm to the citizens of Lebanon itself and holds them hostage in the service of Iranian interests. The Israeli foreign ministry further noted that Slovenia's decision was made several weeks after the government of Estonia banned Hezbollah operatives from entering the country and Guatemala designated the movement as a terrorist outfit.

The top Israeli diplomat also called upon the European Union (EU) and other countries to exercise more pressure on Hezbollah to outlaw its activities. So far, Hezbollah has been listed as a terrorist organisation by over 20 countries and international alliances, among them being the League of the Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Further, the EU has only so far recognised Hezbollah's military wing as a terror organisation.

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Talks Postponed

Meanwhile, the talks between Israel and Lebanon over disputed maritime borders that were scheduled to take place this week have been postponed, Israeli and Lebanese officials said Monday. The two countries have engaged in indirect, US-mediated talks to draw a sea border, despite formally being in a state of war.

The last round of talks was held in November and hosted by the United Nations in a southern Lebanese border town. The negotiations are the first non-security related talks between the two states.

