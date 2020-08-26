Israeli PM Says Attacks From Lebanon Are Viewed With 'utmost Gravity', Pledges Response

After Israeli military said that it struck observation posts of the militant Hezbollah group along the Lebanon border, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on August 26 that the nation will “react forcefully” to the flare-ups at the border area. Israel directed an attack in retaliation to shots being fired from Lebanon towards its troops. Netanyahu not only held overnight consultations with senior officials but noted that that the nation views the shootings with “utmost gravity”. The Israeli PM also warned the Lebanese Shi'ite group to not test the Israeli forces and accused Hezbollah of endangering Lebanon with aggression.

“Israel views with utmost gravity the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah,” said Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I suggest that Hezbollah not try the crushing force of Israel. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon with its aggression,” he added.

This comes while Israel has been reportedly bracing for a possible attack by the Iran-backed Lebanese militants since an Israeli airstrike killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria back on July 20. Israel’s troops have also exchanged fire in the recent days with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Israel and Hezbollah have already indulged devastating month-long war in 2006.

But the recent flare-ups along the border came after Lebanon rejected Israel’s call to reform the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping force that patrols the same region ahead of UN Security Council vote to renew its mandate. After the attack, the Israeli military also said that none of its own troops was wounded and there were no reports of Hezbollah fighters being injured. However, an earlier attack along the border by Israel had reportedly damaged two homes.

Hezbollah says no position was hit

As per agency sources, Hezbollah spokesperson had declined to comment on the border flare-ups. But another member of the militant group told AP on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media, that no Hezbollah were hit. He reportedly said that shrapnel hit a structure that belonged to Green Without Borders, which is an environmental NGO that Israel has described as an arm of Hezbollah but the group has denied the allegations. Moreover, Hezbollah member did not either confirm or deny the attack from its side.

(With AP inputs)



