Israel’s Beach City Bat Yam Suffer Heavy Losses After Iranian Strike, At Least 6 Dead, Over 35 missing

Israel: The coastal city of Bat Yam was one of the hardest hit areas in the recent Iranian missile and drone attacks, which resulted in severe destruction to residential buildings, infrastructure, and civilian property.

As the video pans over the cityscape, the extent of the destruction is clear. The ballistic missiles did extensive damage, as the once vibrant city is now standing still, covered in ash. Footage from the strikes reveals collapsed buildings, shattered glass everywhere, charred vehicles, and residents in shock.

Formerly lively streets now stand cluttered with debris while emergency teams conduct rescue operations searching for any remaining survivors. According to reports, 61 buildings have been damaged across the city.

While the exact number of casualties remains under verification, six people were killed and 35 are missing under the rubble. Meanwhile, the Israeli emergency services reported up to 200 people injured across Bat Yam and Rehovot, with several in serious condition. A senior Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command official said “It was complex even to arrive at the site, and in some spots they had to break into houses or through walls or partially collapsed areas.”

This assault stands as a major strike against an Israeli civilian population center during the ongoing conflict. Bat Yam represents the most severe civilian impact zone of the current conflict according to sources.

In the aftermath of the strikes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared a graphic on their official X handle comparing the nature of the targets hit by both sides. The graphic claimed that while Israel’s response focused on military and nuclear-related sites in Iran, the Iranian attacks deliberately struck civilian population centers in Israel, including Bat Yam. The post was captioned: “It should be pretty easy to spot the difference.”