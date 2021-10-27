Israel's Ambassador Naor Gilon presented his Letters of Credence to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, 26 October. Gilon said that he is "honoured and privileged" by the opportunity given to him in taking forward the partnership between the two countries, according to ANI. He further asserted that the "friendship" between the two countries is based on ancient civilizations and strong democracies.

"I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity of taking forward the strategic partnership between Israel and India. Our friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the future," ANI quoted Naor Gilon as saying.

Now the official picture of the credentials ceremony https://t.co/Vto3tR2bm7 pic.twitter.com/6q4IdRfJOr — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 26, 2021

Israel's new Ambassador Naor Gilon highlighted that in January 2022, the two countries will complete 30 years of Diplomatic Relations between Israel and India. He expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries in various fields will "continue to grow" in the upcoming years. He further stated that he looked forward to working with India.

"Next year in January, we will mark 30 years of Diplomatic Relations between our countries. I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years. I look forward to working closely with the people and the Government of India," Naor Gilon quoted as saying by the agency

In addition to the credentials of Israel's Ambassador, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the credentials of the Ambassadors of Luxembourg, Slovenia and Egypt. Those who presented their credentials were: Peggy Frantzen, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia; Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, office of President informed in a press statement. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first such event that was held in the physical mode.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors of Luxembourg, Slovenia, Israel and Egypt at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.



Details: https://t.co/63zFxfeLTJ pic.twitter.com/iZ1RiCcLpH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 26, 2021

President Kovind extends wishes

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and wished them well in their efforts to deepen bilateral ties. During his interaction with all the four Ambassadors, President Kovind underscored the close bond India shared with each country. The Ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with India in order to bolster the ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from ANI)