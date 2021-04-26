Jerusalem Tensions Flared By New Gaza Militants, Jewish Israeli Extremists

Tensions at the holy city of Jerusalem have recently escalated as the clashing Palestinians, Gaza militants, Jewish Israeli extremists, and the Israeli police are some of the new actors that pose an additional threat to the Israel-Palestine peace. Backed by their political patrons, the Jewish extremists led a provocative march to Jerusalem's walled Old City chanting "death to the Arabs,” seriously injuring at least 105 Palestinians.

The street violence where police categorically used stun grenades, tear gas, and water cannons on the Palestinian protesters have now turned into a full-blown conflict between Israel and Gaza's Islamic militant Hamas at the border. Umpteen rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and the Israeli army launched as many as thirty-six rockets overnight at Gaza Strip as clashes between the Palestinians and police in Jerusalem raged on. Even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called for "calm on all sides" in response to the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem unrest, Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh lambasted Israel of sponsoring “state terror.”

"We uphold freedom of religion for all residents and visitors of Jerusalem," Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said at a news conference.

[Israeli riot police detain a Palestinian man during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. Credit: AP]

Actors and the now ‘armed conflict’

A brawl between the Palestinians and Israeli authorities was sparked after Israel last week, decided to erect a barricade on a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. At the Damascus Gate, Palestinians usually gathered in the evening after prayers and a daylong fast, according to multiple Arab and Israeli news outlets. As several Palestinians expressed angst at Israel’s decision, for snatching their popular gathering spot, hurling stones, firebombs, and objects at police, the Israeli police retaliated with pepper spray canisters, stun grenades, and water cannons.

In a statement, Palestinian minister of Jerusalem affairs, Fadi Hidmi denounced the violence, demanding immediate protection to lives in East Jerusalem against Jewish aggression. “The intention of the extremists was known beforehand, yet the Israeli police failed to provide the most basic of protection to the Palestinian people of East Jerusalem,” Hidmi said.

[Israeli border police block members of "Lahava", a Jewish extremist group, from approaching the Damascus Gate. Credit: AP/File]

During the scuffle, the right-wing extreme Israeli group bullied Arabs, and in further escalation, a crowd of 300 launched an attack on Palestinians, critically wounding 22 admitted to the hospital. As violence ensued, Israeli police said its 20 officers were badly injured. "Hundreds of rioters began disrupting the order violently including throwing stones and objects at forces" stationed near the Old City,” the Police told local press in a statement translated from the local language. As ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Palestinians fought, the Israeli military launched airstrikes targeting the Hamas positions from the fortified strip in the conflict-ridden Gaza, Palestinian news agency Maan reported. A military group associated with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, also engaged in the conflict from Palestinian east Jerusalem, further intensifying the violence.